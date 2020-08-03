Health workers are already in action at the AsiaWorld-Expo makeshift facility. Photo: BloombergHealth workers are already in action at the AsiaWorld-Expo makeshift facility. Photo: Bloomberg
Health workers are already in action at the AsiaWorld-Expo makeshift facility. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: plans for at least two temporary Covid-19 hospitals and expanded makeshift facilities will boost capacity by 2,400 beds

  • Mainland Chinese experts deployed to the city will also help give coronavirus testing capacity a huge boost
  • Temporary hospitals will be used to treat patients in more serious condition, with one to be built near AsiaWorld-Expo, source says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian ChengGary Cheung
Lilian Cheng and Gary Cheung

Updated: 10:57pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Health workers are already in action at the AsiaWorld-Expo makeshift facility. Photo: BloombergHealth workers are already in action at the AsiaWorld-Expo makeshift facility. Photo: Bloomberg
Health workers are already in action at the AsiaWorld-Expo makeshift facility. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE