The daily coronavirus count amid the third wave in Hong Kong is still ‘significantly high’. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong third wave: city expecting 80 new coronavirus infections, as another elderly patient dies
- The 82-year-old victim had chronic illnesses and was admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 9 with fever and cough
- Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Centre for Health Protection urged residents not to lower their guard as the count was still significantly high
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The daily coronavirus count amid the third wave in Hong Kong is still ‘significantly high’. Photo: May Tse