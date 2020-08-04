The daily coronavirus count amid the third wave in Hong Kong is still ‘significantly high’. Photo: May TseThe daily coronavirus count amid the third wave in Hong Kong is still ‘significantly high’. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong third wave: city expecting 80 new coronavirus infections, as another elderly patient dies

  • The 82-year-old victim had chronic illnesses and was admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 9 with fever and cough
  • Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Centre for Health Protection urged residents not to lower their guard as the count was still significantly high
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:57pm, 4 Aug, 2020

The daily coronavirus count amid the third wave in Hong Kong is still ‘significantly high’. Photo: May Tse
