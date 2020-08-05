Hong Kong public health experts have suggested that ongoing social-distancing measures may be more effective in quelling the city’s third wave of Covid-19 infections than difficult citywide testing. Photo: Edmond SoHong Kong public health experts have suggested that ongoing social-distancing measures may be more effective in quelling the city’s third wave of Covid-19 infections than difficult citywide testing. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong public health experts have suggested that ongoing social-distancing measures may be more effective in quelling the city’s third wave of Covid-19 infections than difficult citywide testing. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong third wave: universal Covid-19 testing tougher than it sounds, say health experts, who urge targeted screenings, continued social distancing

  • While mainland help has raised testing capacity significantly, a full multi-day lockdown would be required in order to test all city residents effectively
  • ‘If you don’t have a good plan for testing, then a lot of the tests will waste resources,’ pandemic adviser says
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 7:55am, 5 Aug, 2020

