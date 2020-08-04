A swab sample is collected from a taxi driver by a Covid-19 health worker in Hong Kong last month. Photo: ReutersA swab sample is collected from a taxi driver by a Covid-19 health worker in Hong Kong last month. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong third wave: three labs picked to help mainland China medical team conduct mass Covid-19 testing in the city

  • The trio of designated laboratories are all subsidiaries of mainland-listed enterprises
  • They will play a key role in the free Covid-19 screening to be rolled out in Hong Kong, led by 60-strong medical team from over the border
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 11:28pm, 4 Aug, 2020

