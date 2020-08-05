Rajiv Sahay and wife Meenakshi Sahay arrived back in Hong Kong on Tuesday after six months in India. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong third wave: passage from India a struggle, as government red tape leaves residents stranded and unable to fly
- Travellers coming back to city from high-risk countries require Covid-19 test and official letter proving lab was government approved
- But while India has published a list of verified labs on its website, obtaining signed documentation as demanded by Hong Kong has proven difficult
Rajiv Sahay and wife Meenakshi Sahay arrived back in Hong Kong on Tuesday after six months in India. Photo: Handout