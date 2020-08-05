Rajiv Sahay and wife Meenakshi Sahay arrived back in Hong Kong on Tuesday after six months in India. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong third wave: passage from India a struggle, as government red tape leaves residents stranded and unable to fly

  • Travellers coming back to city from high-risk countries require Covid-19 test and official letter proving lab was government approved
  • But while India has published a list of verified labs on its website, obtaining signed documentation as demanded by Hong Kong has proven difficult
Laura Westbrook
Updated: 9:03pm, 5 Aug, 2020

