A Scottish shorthair cat. A different Scottish shorthair living in Hong Kong was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Scottish shorthair, Yorkshire terrier latest Hong Kong pets to test positive for Covid-19
- The two new cases bring the total number of known infections in Hong Kong animals to eight so far
- Hong Kong reported the world’s first confirmed case of Covid-19 in an animal, a Pomeranian, back in February
