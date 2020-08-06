University of Hong Kong microbiologist Professor Yuen Kwok-yung conducts an inspection of the Hung Hom Market where cases of Covid-19 were reported. Photo: Felix Wong
Explainer |
Hong Kong third wave: how worried should you be about the wet market Covid-19 clusters, and do they really compare to Wuhan or Beijing?
- Medical experts say an apparently swift clampdown on two Kowloon clusters was no reason to be dismissive of a threat one called a ‘ticking time bomb’
- But the sheer scale of mainland markets – and the presence of wild game there – mean the similarities may not be as close as you think
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
