Foreign domestic helpers gather in Central despite tightened social-distancing measures in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong third wave: test city’s domestic helpers living in boarding houses, expert urges, warning of Singapore-type Covid-19 outbreak
- Dr Ho Pak-leung says government must act fast after helper who shared accommodation with 32 others tests positive for coronavirus
- The 37-year-old spent time in agents’ accommodation while looking for a job and has since joined new employer
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Foreign domestic helpers gather in Central despite tightened social-distancing measures in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee