A protester during the siege of Chinese University in Sha Tin last November. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

One-two punch of protests, coronavirus playing havoc with mental health in Hong Kong, study finds

  • Three-quarters of Hongkongers are experiencing negative thoughts following last year’s unrest and amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
  • Reported symptoms of PTSD and depression appear to be disproportionately affecting the young
Topic |   Mental health
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 7:27pm, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester during the siege of Chinese University in Sha Tin last November. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE