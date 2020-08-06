A lone security guard on duty at the Hong Kong side of the mega bridge connecting to Macau and Zhuhai in April. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong third wave: Macau tightens entry requirements for arrivals from city as coronavirus cases surge
- Casino hub’s new requirements follow similar ones by Guangdong, with both requiring travellers from Hong Kong to present negative Covid-19 test results from the last 24 hours
- ‘Our neighbours regard Hong Kong as a place of increasing risk. We can’t blame them,’ a prominent union leader said
A lone security guard on duty at the Hong Kong side of the mega bridge connecting to Macau and Zhuhai in April. Photo: Edmond So