The man had been stuck in Causeway Bay Plaza Two. Photo: Handout
Missing mentally disabled man trapped for two days in Hong Kong restaurant that had closed due to Covid-19 restrictions

  • Ordeal of 47-year-old man, who had been reported missing by his family, began when he took a lift to a Japanese restaurant on eighth floor of building
  • Police source says man lost contact with his mother at about 7pm on Tuesday when the battery ran out on his phone
Clifford Lo
Updated: 12:02am, 7 Aug, 2020

