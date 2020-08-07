The man had been stuck in Causeway Bay Plaza Two. Photo: Handout
Missing mentally disabled man trapped for two days in Hong Kong restaurant that had closed due to Covid-19 restrictions
- Ordeal of 47-year-old man, who had been reported missing by his family, began when he took a lift to a Japanese restaurant on eighth floor of building
- Police source says man lost contact with his mother at about 7pm on Tuesday when the battery ran out on his phone
