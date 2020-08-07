Domestic helpers who are between jobs gather at the boarding house run by Technic Employment Service Centre in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
Are Hong Kong’s boarding houses hotbeds for Covid-19, and what is being done to prevent outbreak among city’s domestic workers?

  • While looking for jobs, helpers stay in agency accommodation, with up to 20 sharing a 400 sq ft space
  • With two workers testing positive for the coronavirus, officials are working to test 45 others
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 12:17pm, 7 Aug, 2020

