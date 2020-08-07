Medical staff give out testing kits to residents in Ping Shek Estate in Kwun Tong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong third wave: health experts warn against residents conducting own Covid-19 tests, city faces 87 new confirmed cases

  • Health care professionals should take samples from residents to reduce chances of false negative, experts say
  • Government expanding free testing scheme to 86,000 people in four districts
Chan Ho-himElizabeth Cheung
Updated: 2:02pm, 7 Aug, 2020

