Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is expected to announce on Friday that all residents will be eligible for a free coronavirus test. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong third wave: free Covid-19 testing for residents expected with help of mainland Chinese team and private laboratories

  • Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expected to announce move on Friday afternoon
  • Source says tests will be voluntary and should be ready in two weeks
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 3:14pm, 7 Aug, 2020

