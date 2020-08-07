Foreign domestic helpers queue up to transfer money at World Wide House in Central earlier this month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: crowded dorms putting domestic helpers at risk of infection, advocates say, as second worker confirmed positive

  • Domestic helpers often have no choice but to stay in packed facilities when between jobs and while awaiting visas
  • But the conditions create the possibility of outbreaks, workers’ rights groups say, as a second woman who stayed in one such dorm was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 8:14pm, 7 Aug, 2020

