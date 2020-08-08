Hong Kong is expecting a sixth straight day with less than 100 infections. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong third wave: 65 new coronavirus cases expected, marking sixth straight day of fewer than 100 infections
- A day earlier, government announced mass testing scheme with support of mainland team
- Expert says city may have to wait as long as a year before arrival of vaccine
