Outbreaks in care homes for the elderly have pushed Covid-19-linked deaths beyond 45 in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘More elderly people will die’: grim facts behind Hong Kong’s Covid-19 death surge
- Worst not over yet, say experts who explain elderly are more susceptible to effects of infection and less responsive to treatment
- Underlying health issues bring added risk of complications for older patients
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Outbreaks in care homes for the elderly have pushed Covid-19-linked deaths beyond 45 in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang