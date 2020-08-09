Outbreaks in care homes for the elderly have pushed Covid-19-linked deaths beyond 45 in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘More elderly people will die’: grim facts behind Hong Kong’s Covid-19 death surge

  • Worst not over yet, say experts who explain elderly are more susceptible to effects of infection and less responsive to treatment
  • Underlying health issues bring added risk of complications for older patients
Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 10:56am, 9 Aug, 2020

