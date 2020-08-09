Domestic helpers at a boarding house in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong third wave: doubts raised about the efficacy of government’s coronavirus testing plan for domestic helpers living in boarding facilities

  • Workers’ rights group Caritas Asian Migrants Project urges the government to improve the living conditions of helpers in employment agency dormitories
  • Social worker Man Si-i says the government should limit the number of people allowed in a room in a boarding house
Zoe Low
Updated: 3:11pm, 9 Aug, 2020

