A health worker teaches residents of Tsz Oi Court in Wong Tai Sin how to use Covid-19 test kits. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong third wave: 5 million city residents to be tested for Covid-19, health minister says

  • Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan says the government is finalising details for a voluntary coronavirus testing plan
  • Infectious disease expert Joseph Tsang says officials will have to standardise procedures to ensure all samples taken are valid
Zoe Low
Updated: 1:22pm, 10 Aug, 2020

