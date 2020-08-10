A health worker teaches residents of Tsz Oi Court in Wong Tai Sin how to use Covid-19 test kits. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong third wave: 5 million city residents to be tested for Covid-19, health minister says
- Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan says the government is finalising details for a voluntary coronavirus testing plan
- Infectious disease expert Joseph Tsang says officials will have to standardise procedures to ensure all samples taken are valid
