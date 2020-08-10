A resident at Shan King Estate in Tuen Mun returns a coronavirus test sample at Shan King Community Hall. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong third wave: death toll mounts among elderly, as medical source says city can expect to see around 65 new Covid-19 cases
- Two men aged 85 and 86 died at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, and Queen Mary Hospital
- Monday marks eighth straight day the daily count of new infections has fallen below 100
