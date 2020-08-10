Residents of Shan King Estate in Tuen Mun return Covid-19 test samples at Shan King Community Hall. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong health experts urge authorities to use various testing methods for residents of different age groups

  • Public health adviser Professor David Hui says it will be better to use deep throat saliva testing method among the elderly to increase accuracy
  • Professor Paul Chan of Chinese University says people should be assisted by a medical professional, or at least some family members, in the testing process
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 7:02pm, 10 Aug, 2020

