The makeshift hospital set up at AsiaWorld-Expo near Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: 400 beds likely to be ready at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo by this week, Hospital Authority says

  • Authority’s director for cluster services Dr Deacons Yeung says the central government has donated furniture for the new facility
  • Another two-storey makeshift hospital will come up next to the exhibition centre providing up to 1,000 beds, he adds
Victor Ting
Updated: 8:25pm, 11 Aug, 2020

