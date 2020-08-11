The makeshift hospital set up at AsiaWorld-Expo near Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: 400 beds likely to be ready at Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo by this week, Hospital Authority says
- Authority’s director for cluster services Dr Deacons Yeung says the central government has donated furniture for the new facility
- Another two-storey makeshift hospital will come up next to the exhibition centre providing up to 1,000 beds, he adds
