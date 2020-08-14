Hong Kong officials are studying the World Trade Organisation’s rule book to see how they might challenge the US over its requirement that goods from the city are relabelled. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong could plead case against ‘made in China’ move at World Trade Organisation, commerce minister reveals
- Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau reveals officials and legal experts are studying WTO rule book
- City may use global body’s dispute resolution mechanism to challenge impact of US President Donald Trump’s decision
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong officials are studying the World Trade Organisation’s rule book to see how they might challenge the US over its requirement that goods from the city are relabelled. Photo: AFP