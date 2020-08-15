People shop for groceries at the wet market in Sai Ying Pun. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong facing about 40 new Covid-19 cases as minister raises hopes of travel agreement with Macau and Guangdong

  • Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang Kwok-wai says talks to resume on health code system once outbreak eases
  • Saturday is 13th straight day Hong Kong has registered fewer than 100 new infections
Tony Cheung
Updated: 2:18pm, 15 Aug, 2020

