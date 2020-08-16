Trucks passing between rows of containers at the Hong Kong Container Terminal, in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong third wave: latest infections linked to container port cluster, as city faces about 75 new cases of Covid-19, sources say
- Infections would take city’s tally to nearly 4,500, with 69 related deaths
- Hong Kong preparing for mass testing as it considers resuming talks over travel links with Macau and Guangdong
