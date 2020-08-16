Trucks passing between rows of containers at the Hong Kong Container Terminal, in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: latest infections linked to container port cluster, as city faces about 75 new cases of Covid-19, sources say

  • Infections would take city’s tally to nearly 4,500, with 69 related deaths
  • Hong Kong preparing for mass testing as it considers resuming talks over travel links with Macau and Guangdong
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 12:58pm, 16 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Trucks passing between rows of containers at the Hong Kong Container Terminal, in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE