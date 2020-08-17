Blood donations have slowed during the coronavirus pandemic leaving Hong Kong low on supplies. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong doctors urge people to adopt healthier lifestyle as blood donors dry up, leaving city facing shortage for transfusions

  • Group from Hong Kong Society of Clinical Blood Management issues plea as coronavirus leaves blood stocks in city at low level
  • Study finds patients who took better care of themselves spent less time in hospital after surgery
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 7:00am, 17 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Blood donations have slowed during the coronavirus pandemic leaving Hong Kong low on supplies. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE