Blood donations have slowed during the coronavirus pandemic leaving Hong Kong low on supplies. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong doctors urge people to adopt healthier lifestyle as blood donors dry up, leaving city facing shortage for transfusions
- Group from Hong Kong Society of Clinical Blood Management issues plea as coronavirus leaves blood stocks in city at low level
- Study finds patients who took better care of themselves spent less time in hospital after surgery
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
