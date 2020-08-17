The next packet of crisps you buy in Hong Kong may have carcinogen levels that exceed EU standards, the city’s Consumer Council warned on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock
Some Hong Kong french fries, crisps exceed EU standards for carcinogen levels: Consumer Council
- Fries at Five Guys and Ikea among locally sold products testing at higher levels than would pass muster in Europe
- But city currently has no regulations regarding the level of acrylamide found in snack foods
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
