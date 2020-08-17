The Consumer Council says six of 15 types of pre-packaged infant formula products reviewed had discrepancies exceeding local food labelling guidelines.
Nutritional contents in some baby milk formulas overstated, Hong Kong consumer watchdog finds

  • Consumer Council finds discrepancies in six of 15 samples reviewed, but manufacturers say this is down to different tests and standards
  • Watchdog also warns of 3-MCPD, a substance produced during the refinement of vegetable fat under high heat
Jack Lau
Updated: 5:28pm, 17 Aug, 2020

