There are few travellers in the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong revokes permission for Air India charter flight to land in city amid fears over imported Covid-19 cases
- Word of the cancellation emerged on Monday afternoon, according to a travel industry source briefed on the latest charter operation
- Most recent flight from New Delhi included 11 people with the coronavirus despite strict preflight testing and certification requirements
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
