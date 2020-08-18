Dock workers share bunks inside the rest facilities at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Workers at Hong Kong’s busiest port sleep in converted cargo containers labelled ‘hotbeds’ for Covid-19 infection

  • With as many as 20 employees sharing the cramped quarters for rest breaks during long shifts, social distancing is exceedingly difficult
  • Operators have expanded the facilities, but unionists and health experts warn current cluster of 65 cases could grow beyond control
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 8:29am, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Dock workers share bunks inside the rest facilities at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE