Dock workers share bunks inside the rest facilities at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals. Photo: Handout
Workers at Hong Kong’s busiest port sleep in converted cargo containers labelled ‘hotbeds’ for Covid-19 infection
- With as many as 20 employees sharing the cramped quarters for rest breaks during long shifts, social distancing is exceedingly difficult
- Operators have expanded the facilities, but unionists and health experts warn current cluster of 65 cases could grow beyond control
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
