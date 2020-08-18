Hong Kong Observatory is expecting the storm will pass within 200km of Hong Kong on Tuesday night. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong Observatory on typhoon signal No 3 alert as storm Higos moves closer to city
- Forecasters expect to raise signal later on Tuesday as Typhoon Higos approaches Guangdong coast
- Standby signal No 1 was raised earlier after tropical depression over the South China Sea intensified into a tropical storm
