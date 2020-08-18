There is no evidence the coronavirus can be transmitted via food. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
Are fears over catching coronavirus from imported frozen food justified? And what can be done to minimise risks

  • Concerns first raised after two cities in mainland China detected virus on the surface of frozen food and packaging on shipments from South America
  • But public health experts said the virus detected on frozen food samples was already dead, which meant it would not be able to infect people
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 7:01pm, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
There is no evidence the coronavirus can be transmitted via food. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE