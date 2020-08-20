A predicted 18 confirmed infections on Thursday would represent Hong Kong’s lowest tally since July 7, though clinic closures a day earlier may have played a role. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong third wave: just 18 Covid-19 cases expected to be recorded, though clinic closures may have played a role, source says

  • If confirmed, the daily tally would be the lowest since July 7
  • Typhoon Higos on Wednesday forced the closure of public clinics that collect respiratory specimens for testing
Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Victor Ting
Victor Ting

Updated: 12:15pm, 20 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A predicted 18 confirmed infections on Thursday would represent Hong Kong’s lowest tally since July 7, though clinic closures a day earlier may have played a role. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE