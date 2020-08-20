Ombudsman Winnie Chiu Wai-yin, pictured at a press conference in 2019, has announced an investigation into regulations surrounding vaccines after the discovery of counterfeit HPV shots last year. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong watchdog to investigate possible regulatory shortcomings after discovery of fake HPV vaccines

  • Ombudsman will look into vaccine monitoring framework and seek to identify areas for improvement
  • Investigation comes after authorities last year seized fake vaccines, some of which appeared to be just saline solution
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 3:14pm, 20 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ombudsman Winnie Chiu Wai-yin, pictured at a press conference in 2019, has announced an investigation into regulations surrounding vaccines after the discovery of counterfeit HPV shots last year. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE