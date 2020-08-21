People queue up to collect a virus test pack at the West Kowloon Health Centre, in Sham Shui Po, on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Covid-19 cases expected to drop again in Hong Kong, as government prepares to announce plans for citywide testing
- Medical sources say about 28 new infections expected on Friday
- Government officials to announce plans for testing ahead of September 1 start date
