People queue up to collect a virus test pack at the West Kowloon Health Centre, in Sham Shui Po, on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Covid-19 cases expected to drop again in Hong Kong, as government prepares to announce plans for citywide testing

  • Medical sources say about 28 new infections expected on Friday
  • Government officials to announce plans for testing ahead of September 1 start date
Lilian ChengNatalie Wong
Lilian Cheng and Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:51am, 21 Aug, 2020

