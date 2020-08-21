People queue up to collect test kits at the West Kowloon Health Centre in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong records 27 new coronavirus cases, as residents and staff of two care homes face quarantine

  • Friday marks the 19th day that the daily tally has remained under 100, as the general trend of declining infections continues
  • Officials to announce details of citywide testing, to begin next month
Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 6:17pm, 21 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue up to collect test kits at the West Kowloon Health Centre in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE