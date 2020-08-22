Residents collect test kits from health care workers in Tuen Mun in a separate one-off scheme earlier amid the emergence of a cluster. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong expecting 26 new Covid-19 cases, extending sub-100 run of daily infections to 20th day
- Health minister Sophia Chan says preparations for citywide voluntary testing nearly set, and assures public on data privacy
- City on Friday recorded 27 cases, official tally at 4,631, with 75 related deaths
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
