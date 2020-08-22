Around half of Hong Kong’s 130 water buffalo roam the south Lantau wetlands. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
New ‘glamping site’ on Hong Kong’s Lantau Island wetlands did not seek approval to set up tents by the sea, authorities say
- Residents, green group alarmed by owners seeking new uses for land in protected coastal area
- 5,000 sign petition to block landowner’s plan to start another campsite with tents, caravans
Topic | Conservation
Around half of Hong Kong’s 130 water buffalo roam the south Lantau wetlands. Photo: Xiaomei Chen