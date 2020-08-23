Medical staff move samples in Tuen Mun. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: more than 3,000 medical professionals sign up to operate Hong Kong’s citywide testing scheme, public urged to put aside bias and distrust

  • Officials drum up support for programme, to start in September, reminding public that strategy is to cut off invisible transmission chains
  • Critics question effectiveness of programme, treatment for those identified as asymptomatic carriers and test accuracy
Phila SiuJeffie Lam
Phila Siu and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 2:50pm, 23 Aug, 2020

