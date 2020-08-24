Facilities at the makeshift hospital for Covid-19 patients in AsiaWorld-Expo. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Electronic health platform at AsiaWorld-Expo Covid-19 hospital streamlines patient processing, protects medical staff

  • Patients register their mobile number once admitted, and are taught how to check their own vital signs and input data, minimising contact with workers
  • Facility at exhibition centre near the airport has received nearly 600 coronavirus patients between the ages of 18 and 60
Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 7:30am, 24 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Facilities at the makeshift hospital for Covid-19 patients in AsiaWorld-Expo. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE