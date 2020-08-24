Facilities at the makeshift hospital for Covid-19 patients in AsiaWorld-Expo. Photo: Dickson Lee
Electronic health platform at AsiaWorld-Expo Covid-19 hospital streamlines patient processing, protects medical staff
- Patients register their mobile number once admitted, and are taught how to check their own vital signs and input data, minimising contact with workers
- Facility at exhibition centre near the airport has received nearly 600 coronavirus patients between the ages of 18 and 60
