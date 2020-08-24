The number of new Covid-19 cases was at its lowest in almost two months on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s third wave losing momentum, as city expects fewest new Covid-19 cases since early July

  • Restrictions on restaurants among measures that may be relaxed, as medical source says 9 new cases expected
  • Other establishments including beauty parlours and cinemas could be allowed to reopen
Lilian Cheng
Updated: 12:10pm, 24 Aug, 2020

