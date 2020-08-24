Pedestrians use an umbrella to shield themselves from the sun as they walk down the street on Monday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s hot nights and even hotter days bring higher risk of mortality for women and the elderly, new study finds

  • The findings come just weeks after the Observatory announced July was the city’s hottest month on record
  • Researchers attribute the increasing number of hot nights and very hot days to climate change, saying the numbers could rise even more by mid-century
Topic |   Climate change
Zoe Low
Updated: 5:14pm, 24 Aug, 2020

