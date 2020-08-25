Hong Kong has so far recorded 4,691 coronavirus cases, with 77 related deaths. Photo: Winson Wong
About 20 coronavirus cases expected, as new infection cluster revealed at Hong Kong care home
- Three people at the home run by Hong Chi Association were confirmed as infected, and more cases were found during later testing
- The health minister will announce at 1.30pm whether social-distancing regulations will be relaxed
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
