Hong Kong has so far recorded 4,691 coronavirus cases, with 77 related deaths. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

About 20 coronavirus cases expected, as new infection cluster revealed at Hong Kong care home

  • Three people at the home run by Hong Chi Association were confirmed as infected, and more cases were found during later testing
  • The health minister will announce at 1.30pm whether social-distancing regulations will be relaxed
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lilian ChengZoe Low
Lilian Cheng and Zoe Low

Updated: 12:50pm, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong has so far recorded 4,691 coronavirus cases, with 77 related deaths. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE