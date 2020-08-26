With the number of coronavirus infections dropping, from Friday Hongkongers will be able to exercise outside without having to wear a mask. Nora Tam
Hong Kong third wave: city to expect about 24 new Covid-19 cases, medical source says

  • Government to relax tough social-distancing measures on Friday as number of infections drop
  • Health expert Professor David Hui says he will not pass up opportunity to get tested when universal scheme begins next week
Gigi ChoyLilian Cheng
Updated: 12:46pm, 26 Aug, 2020

