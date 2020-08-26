The Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai is being set up for universal Covid-19 testing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Disquiet mounts as Hong Kong government plans to use schools and stadiums for mass Covid-19 screening
- The government plans to use more than 20 schools and stadiums among over 100 sites for Hong Kong’s universal Covid-19 testing
- But Tsuen Wan district councillor Adrian Lau says many people objected to the use of a stadium located close to residential buildings
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai is being set up for universal Covid-19 testing. Photo: Sam Tsang