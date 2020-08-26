Maria Leung (left) and HKUST’s Christine Loh Kung-wai, Davis Bookhart, Jimmy Fung Chi-hung and Alexis Lau Kai-hon at the launch of the scheme. Photo: Jonathan Wong
University to launch Hong Kong’s largest solar energy project, generating income of up to HK$160 million by 2033
- University to install 8,000 solar panels, generating electricity equal to consumption of hundreds of households
- Hong Kong University of Science and Technology project will cost up to HK$60 million and starts in September
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
