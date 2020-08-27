Hong Kong is expecting around 21 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expecting 21 new cases, while two more elderly patients die in Tuen Mun Hospital

  • The deaths of a 70-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman push the city’s Covid-19 fatalities to 81
  • As per new measures, cinema halls will run with half of their seating capacities, as beauty parlours will serve customers with a prior appointment

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 1:56pm, 27 Aug, 2020

