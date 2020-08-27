Dr Owen Tsang, medical director of the Hospital Authority’s infectious disease centre. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong public hospitals to revise Covid-19 treatment guidelines, highlight effective drugs behind low mortality rates
- Hospital Authority’s infectious disease expert says new guidelines will highlight Interferon as major medication, combined with Ribavirin
- Revelation comes as city continues to register drop in new daily cases amid third wave
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
