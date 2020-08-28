Medical workers at the Harbour Road Sports Centre in Wan Chai which will be used as a Covid-19 testing centre. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: health authorities set up more than 100 mass testing booths, as Hong Kong expects 13 new cases
- Online registration for the universal screening begins from 7am on Saturday, as ministers Patrick Nip and Sophia Chan urge all to take part in the scheme
- The city’s infection caseload stood at 4,755, with 81 related deaths as of Thursday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Medical workers at the Harbour Road Sports Centre in Wan Chai which will be used as a Covid-19 testing centre. Photo: Felix Wong