Medical workers at the Harbour Road Sports Centre in Wan Chai which will be used as a Covid-19 testing centre. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: health authorities set up more than 100 mass testing booths, as Hong Kong expects 13 new cases

  • Online registration for the universal screening begins from 7am on Saturday, as ministers Patrick Nip and Sophia Chan urge all to take part in the scheme
  • The city’s infection caseload stood at 4,755, with 81 related deaths as of Thursday

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Victor Ting
Victor Ting

Updated: 1:07pm, 28 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Medical workers at the Harbour Road Sports Centre in Wan Chai which will be used as a Covid-19 testing centre. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE