Seats at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai, one of the facilities designated for testing. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: 117,700 sign up for Covid-19 mass testing scheme in Hong Kong, city expecting 18 new infections

  • Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip calls on public to join programme, pointing out this would eliminate need for tighter control measures
  • Health expert says social-distancing rules have been partly effective, hence downward trend in new daily cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 1:21pm, 29 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Seats at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai, one of the facilities designated for testing. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE