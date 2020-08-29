Seats at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai, one of the facilities designated for testing. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: 117,700 sign up for Covid-19 mass testing scheme in Hong Kong, city expecting 18 new infections
- Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip calls on public to join programme, pointing out this would eliminate need for tighter control measures
- Health expert says social-distancing rules have been partly effective, hence downward trend in new daily cases
